Pejavar Matha seer objects to Hamsalekha's remark on his Guru, composer apologises

Published: 15th November 2021 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Sri Pejavar Mutt, Udupi

Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Sri Pejavar Mutt, Udupi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Asserting that the Dalit colony visits of his Guru Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji, which he had begun decades ago, were authentic and not a gesture to garner publicity, Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji of Sri Pejavar Matha, Udupi, said that Hamsalekha's remark that the visits did nothing to uplift Dalits in the state did not befit the film composer's stature.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji said that he would go further along the path laid by his Guru to fulfill his aim of reaching out to Dalits in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Padma Vibhushan conferred posthumously on seer of Sri Pejavar Matha in Udupi

At an event in Mysuru recently, Hamsalekha said that instead of the seer visiting Dalits at their colonies, he should have invited Dalits to dine with the upper classes at the latter's residences. 

Hamsalekha had also asked whether the Pejavar Seer could go to the extent of consuming meat with Dalit to gel with them. Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha objected to this, stating that the composer had no right to intrude into one's right to have the food of his choice.

After his statements dragged him into a controversy, Hamsalekha took to social media and apologised.

