FIR lodged after two cases of alleged moral policing reported in Kodagu

While an FIR has been lodged in this regard, the police are still investigating the matter and no arrests have been made yet

Published: 16th November 2021 05:26 PM

Police

A police complaint has been filed at Somwarpet police station (Express Illustrations)

By Pragna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: Two cases of moral policing have been reported from Madapura limits in Somwarpet taluk where two youths were allegedly attacked in different incidents. While an FIR has been lodged in this regard, the police are still investigating the matter and no arrests have been made yet.

On Monday morning, Rashid, 23, a resident of Garaganduru village in Somwarpet taluk, said he was returning along with his friend from his house to Madapura when a gang of over 15 youngsters stopped his scooter midway. 

“It was around 9 am. Many two-wheelers, a pick-up vehicle and a car blocked our way and asked us to stop. I stopped the scooter and I was attacked by the youngsters. They are all from pro-Hindu organisations. They claimed that I spoke to a girl from the Hindu community and they pelted stones at me. I asked them to confront the girl and ask her if I spoke to her. But they never listened and I was assaulted by over 15 people,” said Rashid, who is currently being treated at Madikeri Hospital. He added that Rs 3500 cash that was with him went missing during the alleged assault. Rashid has suffered injuries on his head.

In another incident, Shamsuddin, 18, was allegedly attacked by the same gang. On Friday evening, a gang of seven stopped him for wearing a green-flagged mask. “I was not wearing this mask and it was some other person who wore it. However, I was beaten up by these youths,” said Shamsuddin. He confirmed that a police complaint has been filed at Somwarpet police station.

Meanwhile, the Nalaknaad Muslim Jamaat organization has condemned the increasing communal attacks on Muslim youth and demanded arrests in this regard.  

