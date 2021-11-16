STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VP Naidu to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021, PM Modi to address virtually on November 18

Among the 30 plus countries participating in the three even event are first timers South Africa, Vietnam, and UAE.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 23rd edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit-2020. (File Photo | Shri Ram BN, EPS)

By Pearl Maria D'Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the 24th edition of the three day Bengaluru Tech Summit that begins on November 17, said C.N.Ashwatha Narayana, inspecting the preparations at the venue (Taj West End, Race Course Road) on Tuesday.

Talking to media persons,he said the inauguration of the hybrid event will have in attendance Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister of Israel (virtual) and Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia (virtual), Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, will be guests of honor, and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Crossover sessions of Karnataka’s BTS and Australia’s Sydney Dialogue are arranged. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the two sessions virtually on November 18.

BTS-2021 event spectrum includes Multi-Track conferences, International Exhibition, Global Innovation Alliance (GIA), India-US Tech Conclave, R & D (lab to market), India Innovation Alliance, STPI IT Export Awards, Start-Up Unicorn Felicitation, Smart Bio Awards & Bio Posters, Rural IT Quiz, and Bio Quiz, Science Gallery, B2B Meetings.

It has more than 75 Conference Sessions which expects in participation more than 300 Speakers, 5,000 plus Start-Up attendees, 300 odd Exhibitors, 20,000 plus Business attendees, and overall digital reach to half a million tech enthusiasts.

The general public can participate in the event on registration through the link- https://www.bengalurutechsummit.com/web/it_forms/registration-conference.php.

These links will provide virtual access to all events being conducted on the event including virtual exhibition and science gallery.

