Complaint lodged against composer Hamsalekha for remark on late Pejawar seer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after noted music composer Hamsalekha apologised for his statements on the late Pejawar seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami, a Bengaluru resident has filed a complaint with the police alleging that the statements hurt religious sentiments.

However, the police have taken the complaint as a non-cognizable case. Krishna Raja, a resident of Srinagar, in his complaint with the Hanumantha Nagar police, alleged that Hamsalekha not only criticised the seer for his Dalit colony visit but also criticised the deity Biligiri Ranganatha.

It amounts to hurting religious sentiments, he contended. During an event in Mysuru recently, Hamsalekha, in his speech, had referred to the late seer’s efforts to overcome caste barriers and made some remarks which had stirred a controversy.

Unconditional apology

As the video clip went viral and stoked a heated debate on social media platforms, Hamsalekha made an unconditional apology in a video statement and said that he did not have any intention of hurting anybody.