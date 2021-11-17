Karnataka HC seeks report on noise pollution

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking serious note of a batch of PILs seeking action against noise pollution, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the State Government to check under what provision mosques were allowed to use loudspeakers, noise pollution caused by vehicles and night clubs. The court ordered that a report on the action taken to curb noise pollution should be submitted on the next date of hearing.

Orally observing that fast-moving two- and four-wheelers create a lot of noise, the court directed the state to take suo motu cognisance of noise pollution caused by vehicles with modified/amplified silencers installed against the standard norms prescribed under the Motor Vehicles Rules.

It also directed the respondents -- secretary of the Home Department, Commissioner of Police and the jurisdictional police officials -- to inform the court what steps are being taken to curb such instances and launch drives to take action against such vehicles.

Passing the order on a batch of public interest litigations, a division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum directed that the State authorities should also take into consideration night clubs and entities that are operating in violation of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules.

Court issues order on registration of vehicles

The HC on Tuesday said that the process of registration of transport vehicles, if based on a notification, is subject to further orders passed in the petition against the notification. A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order while hearing a public interest litigation on the legality of the notification dated October 31, 2021.