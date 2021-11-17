Karnataka needs Rs 52 lakh crore for climate change mitigation works

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has estimated that it needs a budget allocation of Rs 20,88,041.23 crore by 2025 and Rs 52,82,744.32 crore by 2030 for climate change adaptation and mitigation efforts. The estimation has been drawn up by the draft of the Karnataka State Action Plan of Climate Change - Version-2, which is the second version of a 2015 report and prepared by the Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute (EMPRI). The report has been placed before the Central Government for approval and implementation.

EMPRI Director-General Jagmohan Sharma on Tuesday said that 15 climate models were used to prepare this version. The Centre for Environment and Education has started assessing the achievements and the works done on the recommendations made in the 2015 report.

Sharma was speaking to the media on “COP-26 Glasgow, Climate Change Recommendations and Impact on Karnataka”, organised by the Bangalore Climate Change Initiative-Karnataka. The report has projected that summer and winter temperatures would change by 0.5 to 2.5 degrees Celsius and rain days will increase, which will impact Rabi and Kharif crops.

“Climate change must be addressed from all angles, especially at the grassroots levels as they are the first to face the direct impact of climate change. Impact assessment and mitigation measures should be drawn up at panchayat levels,” suggested Dr HN Ravindranath, a member of the UN Committee on Climate Change.

Since the World Bank has stated that funds will be provided for projects that address climate change, Karnataka and India should start preparing such projects. Only then will funds from developed countries come to developing countries to address the ecological impact, he said.

Crop patterns have changed, says expert

Parallelly, small projects executed by the state government will have a major ecological and environmental impact. He said that though Karnataka has taken the lead in solar energy, not many know that 80 per cent of the panels are made in China. Once they are made in India, the dynamics will change, he added.

Experts said while India at COP-26 committed to help island countries, Karnataka has 94 islands and coastal areas which are already witnessing soil erosion and it is not being discussed. Sharma said crop cultivation pattern and type has changed as the rainy season has altered. More rain is being seen in dry areas and North Karnataka regions, where the soil has less water-holding capacity. While some say it is good, for a balanced ecological and economical development it is a matter of concern, he added.