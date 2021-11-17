STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Moral policing: Six Hindutva activists held for attacking students

Six members of a Hindutva outfit were arrested for alleged moral policing in Surathkal, on the outskirts of Mangaluru city.

Moral policing,Valentine's Day

Representational Image. | (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Six members of a Hindutva outfit were arrested for alleged moral policing in Surathkal, on the outskirts of Mangaluru city. The arrested have been identified as Prahlad Acharya, Prashanth Acharya, Guru Prasad, Prathish Acharya, Bharat Shetty and Sukesh.

The incident occurred at around 10.30 pm in Surathkal. The victim, Mohammad Yaseen, a BSc student of a private college at Mukka, was on his way to an apartment complex on his bike along with his college-mate Ancy Vinny Dias, as the latter had requested him to drop her since it was late in the night.

Two of the accused allegedly followed them and summoned the remaining accused. When the victims reached their location, they were waylaid and abused. The accused, according to the police, also issued death threats to the victims.

Meanwhile, two cases of ‘moral policing’ have been reported from Madapura of Somwarpet taluk in Kodagu district, in which two youths from the minority community were attacked by miscreants.  While an FIR has been lodged, the police are still investigating the matter and no arrests have been made yet.

