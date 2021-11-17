Seek expert help to probe Bitcoin scam: HDK to Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday suggested that the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government seek expert help in investigating the Bitcoin scam, and put an end to all confusions. Speaking to reporters here, he observed that except for the information that the ED has been investigating the scam, no accurate information has been revealed.

“The key accused, Sri Krishna alias Sriki, has been arrested close to eight times and interrogated. If the Congress feels there is a threat to his life, it might be having some lead... let the government give him protection,” he sarcastically said, while reacting to the Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah’s suggestion to give protection to the former.

Observing that music director Hamsalekha’s remarks on the late Pejawar Mutt seer’s Dalit colony visit were unwarranted, Kumaraswamy advised, “We should not make light remarks on religions and religious leaders.”

Focus on BBMP, 2023 polls

Kumaraswamy informed that the JDS will concentrate on the BBMP polls as the party has contributed immensely to Bengaluru’s growth, including the thrust given to the IT-BT sectors. “We will have to create awareness in this regard among the people. The party will field more women in the BBMP polls,” he informed.