52 students of Karnataka residential school hospitalised after dead snake found in food

After consuming morning tiffin, three students started vomiting and another 49 started feeling uneasiness. Later, a dead baby snake was found in the tiffin.

Published: 18th November 2021 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

The dead snake which was found in food (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Ramakrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

YADGIR: Fifty-two students of Abbe Tumkoor Vishwaradhya Vidyavardhak Residential School were admitted to the District Government General Hospital here on Thursday due to food poisoning, said sources in the hospital.

After providing initial treatment at Mudnal Primary Health Centre, they were shifted to the District Government General Hospital. Three students were admitted to the intensive care unit and the remaining 49 were admitted to the general ward.

All the students are out of danger, sources in the district general hospital said. Taluk Health Officer Hanumanth Reddy visited the hospital and inquired about the health of the students.

