Election of Kollur temple chairman invalid: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has declared the election of Chandrashekara Shetty as the chairman of the managing committee of Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple as null and void.

Justice Krishna S Dixit quashed the proceedings of the meeting dated April 26, 2021, in which Shetty was elected the chairman, while allowing a petition filed by Gopala Krishna and three others from Udupi sistrict, questioning the election.

The petitioners contended that Ganesh Kini and Chandrashekara Shetty had tendered their resignations on March 24 and April 15, 2021, respectively, to the post of committee members. Despite this, they were treated as sitting members of the committee and were permitted to participate in the meeting that was held on April 26, in which Shetty was elected chairman.

The court noted that when they were no longer members of the committee, they could not have participated in the meeting, and Shetty could not have been elected as the chairman of the committee.