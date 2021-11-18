STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

KAS officer resigns, will enter fray as JDS candidate for Tumakuru MLC poll

Forty-one-year-old Anil, as the KIADB special land acquisition officer posted in Bengaluru, had applied for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS).

Published: 18th November 2021 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Former PM HD Deve Gowda has a word with his son HD Kumaraswamy at the JDS’ ‘Janata Sangama’ workshop in Bengaluru on Tuesday | EXPRESS

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government on Wednesday accepted the resignation of KAS officer Anil Kumar R, paving the way for him to contest as the JD(S) candidate for the Tumakuru MLC poll, which is slated to be held on December 10.

41-year-old Anil, as the KIADB special land acquisition officer posted in Bengaluru, had applied for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS). But as it was not accepted because of some cases pending against him, he has resigned from the post. “His resignation was accepted with the condition that cases against him, both civil and criminal, would be pursued. It was accepted also because he has cited personal grounds as an exceptional case,” the government order said.

Sources said that JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy played a big role in the ‘speedy disposal’ of his resignation letter by the Basavaraja Bommai-led BJP government. Anil told TNIE that he has no regrets about quitting. “Apart from politics, I have many other projects to pursue, including corporate agriculture,” he said. He will file papers on Saturday as a formality and again on Tuesday accompanied by Kumaraswamy. Anil, a 2008-batch KAS officer, is a mechanical engineering graduate.

JDS to field Suraj Revanna
Udaya Kumar BR @Hassan: JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda has decided to field his grandson Dr Suraj Revanna, son of former minister HD Revanna, in the election for Hassan Local Authorities constituency of the Council. Earlier, Gowda had given his nod to field his daughter-in-law Bhavani Revanna as most of the JDS leaders, including all five MLAs from Hassan, supported her candidature.

According to sources, Gowda chose Dr Suraj after holding discussion with his family members and party state president HD Kumaraswamy. Gowda also told Dr Suraj, who is also the director of HDCC bank, to file his nomination papers on Friday. Sources added that Dr Suraj went to Dharmastala taking his nomination papers and B form to offer a pooja on Wednesday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JDS KAS officer Tumakuru
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp