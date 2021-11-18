KAS officer resigns, will enter fray as JDS candidate for Tumakuru MLC poll

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government on Wednesday accepted the resignation of KAS officer Anil Kumar R, paving the way for him to contest as the JD(S) candidate for the Tumakuru MLC poll, which is slated to be held on December 10.

41-year-old Anil, as the KIADB special land acquisition officer posted in Bengaluru, had applied for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS). But as it was not accepted because of some cases pending against him, he has resigned from the post. “His resignation was accepted with the condition that cases against him, both civil and criminal, would be pursued. It was accepted also because he has cited personal grounds as an exceptional case,” the government order said.

Sources said that JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy played a big role in the ‘speedy disposal’ of his resignation letter by the Basavaraja Bommai-led BJP government. Anil told TNIE that he has no regrets about quitting. “Apart from politics, I have many other projects to pursue, including corporate agriculture,” he said. He will file papers on Saturday as a formality and again on Tuesday accompanied by Kumaraswamy. Anil, a 2008-batch KAS officer, is a mechanical engineering graduate.

JDS to field Suraj Revanna

Udaya Kumar BR @Hassan: JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda has decided to field his grandson Dr Suraj Revanna, son of former minister HD Revanna, in the election for Hassan Local Authorities constituency of the Council. Earlier, Gowda had given his nod to field his daughter-in-law Bhavani Revanna as most of the JDS leaders, including all five MLAs from Hassan, supported her candidature.

According to sources, Gowda chose Dr Suraj after holding discussion with his family members and party state president HD Kumaraswamy. Gowda also told Dr Suraj, who is also the director of HDCC bank, to file his nomination papers on Friday. Sources added that Dr Suraj went to Dharmastala taking his nomination papers and B form to offer a pooja on Wednesday.