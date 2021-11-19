STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BJP, Congress promote influential Lingayat leaders

Several aspirants for Congress and BJP tickets from many other communities have been ignored in all the four major constituencies of North Karnataka by both the parties. 

Published: 19th November 2021 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Representational image of BJP and Congress flags. (File photo | PTI)

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Despite the support which the Congress and BJP are getting from different dominant communities in North Karnataka districts, both the parties continue to promote only the influential Lingayat leaders in four important local bodies constituencies in the region.

Most of the sitting MLCs from the local bodies constituencies of Belagavi/Chikkodi, Hubli-Dharwad-Gadag-Haveri, Vijayapura-Bagalkot and Kalaburgi and Yadgir are Lingayats hailing from influential families. And most of those contesting against the sitting MLCs also are Lingayats. 

Several aspirants for Congress and BJP tickets from many other communities have been ignored in all the four major constituencies of North Karnataka by both the parties. 

Many noted politicians say the Lingayat community may have been a major community in North Karnataka but the BJP and Congress are being supported strongly by many other communities as well all across the region.

In the dual-seat Vijayapura-Bagalkot constituency, the Congress party rallies behind the family of senior leader M B Patil. His brother Sunilgowda Patil and S R Patil from Bagalkot (both Lingayats) are the sitting MLCs, and the party is certain to field Sunilgowda this time too. The BJP is keen to field one among G S Nyamgouda, Prakash Tapshetti or P H Pujar who all are Lingayats, from Vijayapura-Bagalkot.

The Congress party ignored many top leaders including five-time legislator Veerkumar Patil (Jain) to field 36-year-old Channaraj Hattiholi, brother of MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar (Lingayat) as Congress candidate from dual-seat Belagavi constituency, where BJP's Mahantesh Kavatagimath, a noted Lingayat leader is the sitting MLC and also the party's candidate for December 10 election. Another sitting MLC from Belagavi is Vivekrao Patil (non-Lingayat), who is an Independent candidate

Pradeep Shettar, brother of Jagadish Shettar is the sitting MLC from Hubli-Dharwad-Haveri-Gadag local bodies constituency and is set to contest again from BJP. A Lingayat, Sharanappa Kotagi is favourite to get Congress ticket even as candidates from minority communities are also aspiring for a ticket. It remains to be seen whether Congress will field a Lingayat or opt for others here.

In Kalaburgi-Yadgir constituency, BJP's B G Patil, Lingayat by caste is the sitting MLC who is ready to defend his seat again while the Congress party is keen to field Hanumant Bhusnur against the BJP.

Raising serious objections to the way political parties are rallying behind one community, a top leader from Congress said, "33 percent of members in all local bodies including GPs, TPs and ZPs who are the voters in local bodies elections are from SC/ST communities in the state. Unfortunately, the candidates from these communities did not get the party tickets at the expected level to contest in the forthcoming elections from the local bodies constituencies. Similarly, the share of votes of many other communities is considerable in all the constituencies but their candidates continued to be ignored in the elections.'' 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lingayat leaders Karnataka congress BJP
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp