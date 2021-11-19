STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Duo arrested after two Muslim schoolgirls allegedly attacked by members of Hindu groups

The accused released a moral policing video on social media against the girls for handing over a burqa to a non-Muslim girl

Published: 19th November 2021 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Police

The Shanivarsanthe police have lodged the FIR under the POCSO Act (Express Illustrations)

By Pragna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: In another case of moral policing in Somwarpet taluk, two Muslim girls were allegedly attacked and assaulted by over 40 people from pro-Hindu organisations. The incident was reported on Thursday evening at KRC Circle in Shanivarsanthe. Meanwhile, the accused have been booked under the POCSO Act and two arrests have been made by the police.

At around 4.15 pm on Thursday, the girls who are 1st PU students of Sacred Heart’s School in Shanivarsanthe were ambushed by over 40 people. The father of one of the girls said, “My daughter and her friend were physically assaulted by boys from the Sangh Pariwar. On Thursday morning, my daughter attended the classes in her college. They have to remove the burqa before entering the classes. Meanwhile, my daughter’s friend lent her burqa to a Christian girl from the same college in the morning. The Christian girl did not attend the college on Thursday. Further, my daughter and her friend were waiting for this Christian girl to return the burqa in the evening. However, while the burqa was being returned, my daughter and her friend were attacked by over 40 goons.” He said that the girls were locked up, beaten, abused and assaulted. The burqa of a girl was torn and they suffered injuries on their back including scratch marks. The girls were later admitted to Kodalipet Hospital.

Meanwhile, the accused have released a video on social media 'policing' the girls for handing over the burqa to a non-Muslim girl.

An FIR in the case has been lodged by the girls’ families and the Shanivarsanthe police have lodged the FIR under the POCSO Act. The families said that Madan and Tanmay from Shanivarsanthe alongside 40 others attacked the girls. Prajwal and Kaushik of Shanivarsanthe have been taken into custody. Shanivarsanthe SI Parashiva Murthy confirmed that CCTV footage will be observed and more arrests will be made.

Somwarpet Madikeri POCSO
Comments

