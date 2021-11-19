Ex-PM Devegowda's grandson Suraj Revanna enters politics, files nomination for MLC election

B R Udaya Kumar By

HASSAN: One more family member of JDS supremo HD Devegowda has entered politics. Dr Suraj Revanna, the grandson of the former Prime Minister, filed his nomination papers for the MLC election from local bodies in Hassan on Friday. He presented two sets of nomination papers to the district election officer R Girish here on Friday.

Suraj followed the instructions of his father HD Revanna, who is very superstitious, while submitting the nomination papers. He entered the DC office with his right leg and presented two sets of nomination papers facing north at exactly 12.11 pm and 12.15 pm. He also handed over the deposit of Rs 10,000 in new Rs 500 notes. It may be remembered that the nomination papers and deposit amount were placed before deities of different temples where the priest offered special pooja on Thursday.

Earlier, he came in a procession from Dairy Circle to NR Circle with hundreds of supporters who placed a garland with 300 KG Apples in front of the DC office. Later, speaking to reporters, Suraj said he will follow the directions of MLAs and his grandfather HD Devegowda, adding that he never expected that the party would select him as an MLC candidate.

He has some political experience when he toured along with his father who had contested the Assembly elections in Holenarasipur constituency. Vehicular traffic was disrupted for one-and-a-half hours due to a huge gathering of JDS workers on the main roads. The police had a tough time dispersing the crowd.