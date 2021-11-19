Karnataka govt plans four industrial parks for women

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka will soon get exclusive industrial parks dedicated to women entrepreneurs in Mysuru, Dharwad, Harohalli and Kalaburagi, Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani announced here on Thursday. The parks will be the first of their kind in India.

Inaugurating the women entrepreneurs’ event ‘Together We Grow’, organised by UBUNTU Consortium of Women Entrepreneurs’ Association to mark International Women Entrepreneurship Day, Nirani urged budding women entrepreneurs to make use of government schemes. “Karnataka will be the first state in India to set up exclusive industrial parks dedicated to women in Mysuru, Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Harohalli. Women entrepreneurs should make use of this and join hands with the government in driving industrial growth, by taking up entrepreneurship and providing jobs,” Nirani said.

He also urged women entrepreneurs to create jobs. “Women are shining in every field in this competitive world. Empowerment of women will become more meaningful when women become entrepreneurs and provide jobs to others,” he added. He also said that the government, through various initiatives, is encouraging women entrepreneurs to unlock their potential to generate profit and create jobs, he added.

Night shift for women

Nirani assured women entrepreneurs from weaker sections that the government will offer incentives. “Amendment to the Factories Act, 1948, allows women to work on the night shift between 7pm and 6am. Additional incentives are proposed to special category entrepreneurs such as SC/ST women under the new industrial policy,” he said.