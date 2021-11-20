Bommai tells officials to keep rain damage videos ready

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday held a meeting with the deputy commissioners and chief executive officers (CEOs) of zilla panchayats to take stock of the situation arising out of untimely rains in several parts of the state.

“When the central team arrives the next time to assess the loss due to rain and floods in Karnataka, the officials concerned, including the DCs and ZP CEOs, should be ready with material, including videos and photographs, to impress upon them. As the situation might be different from the current situation, you should be equipped with such material so that it will help Karnataka get its share of compensation,” Bommai told the officials.

Bommai, according to sources, also instructed the DCs to utilise the funds in their accounts to manage disaster and use their discretion to release compensation to the affected people.He also instructed the officials to asses the losses and upload the information online for necessary action by the government.

“I have instructed the DCs and the CEOs to submit a report on crop loss. There were initial reports of damage to paddy and jowar crops. Once the report is submitted, steps will be taken to provide compensation to the affected farmers,” Bommai told the media later. The CM was also briefed on the damage to horticulture crops and damage to properties, including houses, owing to the recent rains, sources said. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Housing Minister V Somanna, Horticulture Minister Muniratna, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar and other officials took part in the video conference.

Ballari growers lose chillies worth Rs 1 cr in a night

Ballari: The chilli growers of Kurugodu taluk are at the receiving end of heavy rain lashing for the past few days. They lost their harvested chilli worth over a crore rupees in one night as they have no proper storage facility. Though a cold storage was announced to be built at Aladahalli in the taluk but no progress is seen. The red chilli can be stored in the warehouse only after they get dried in open places. As Byadagi has a cold storage facility, even the chilli farmers of Ballari take their produce to store safely.

Standing crops in 112 hectares damaged in Shivamogga district

Shivamogga: The incessant rainfall pouring across the district in last two days, has damaged standing crops in 112 hectares of land that includes 101 hectares of paddy crop, nine hectares of maize and two hectares of other crops. Earlier showers on November 13 and 14 resulted in damage of standing crops in 56 hectares. In most areas, fields of paddy, maize and other crops are waterlogged. The authorities have been directing the farmers to drain out the logged water, which can affect the crop yield.

Three killed in wall collapse incidents in Chitradurga

Chitradurga: Three people, including a couple, died in two separate incidents in Chiradurga district when the wall of their houses collapsed due to heavy rain on Friday. The deceased are T Kampleshappa (46) and his wife Thippamma (38) from Nayakanahatti and Triveni (25) of Byadarahalli. The couple died on spot when one of the wall of the house collapsed at Ambedkar colony of Nayakanahatti. They were fast asleep when the tragedy occurred. Their son Arun Kumar survived.