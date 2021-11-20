MLC polls: BJP announces list, Congress and JDS ready

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP on Friday announced its list of candidates for 20 seats, for the December 10 polls to 25 Council seats from 20 electoral constituencies. The Congress has also finalised its candidates.Dr Suraj Revanna of the JDS, grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, filed his nomination papers from Hassan, while Ramesh Gowda did so from Bengaluru Rural, on Friday.

The names of Anil Kumar R, former KAS officer, for Tumakuru, and Appaji Gowda for Mandya were finalised.BJP’s list includes former Council chairman D H Shankaramurthy’s son D S Arun from Shivamogga, Suja Kushalappa (Kodagu), Kota Srinivasa Pujary (Dakshina Kannada), M K Pranesh (Chikkamagaluru), Pradeep Shettar (Dharwad), Mahantesh Kavatagimath (Belagavi). B G Patil (Kalaburagi), K S Naveen (Chitradurga), Raghu Koutilya (Mysuru), Vishwanath (Hassan), Ganapathi Ulvekar (Uttara Kannada), Prakash Khandre (Bidar), H S Gopinath Reddy (Bengaluru), Manju (Mandya, KR Pete), Dr K N Venugopal (Kolar), Vishwanath A Banahatti (Raichur), B M Narayanaswamy (Bengaluru Rural), Y M Sathish (Ballari), N Lokesh (Tumakuru) and P H Pujar (Vijayapura).

Chethan Devanahalli (Bengaluru City), S Ravi (Bengaluru Rural), Govinde Gowda (Kolar), K C Kondaiah (Ballari), Saleem Ahmed (Dharwad) are among the probables on the Congress list. The list is likely to be out in a day or two, after KPCC president D K Shivakumar, who is in New Delhi, gets the seal of the party high command.