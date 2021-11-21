STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BDA corruption: No question of protecting anyone, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai said there was no question of protecting anyone in connection with alleged corruption in BDA, and that it needs to be cleaned up for once.

Published: 21st November 2021 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said there was no question of protecting anyone in connection with alleged corruption in Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), and that it needs to be cleaned up for once.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on Friday had raided the BDA office here and claimed to have unearthed irregularities and corruption by officials during acquisition and allotment of land in residential layouts.

"We have said that our government will not allow any type of corruption, now ACB has also raided, what cases they will file and the report they will submit, also what permission they will seek from us (government) or recommend to us, we will accept or allow it without any hesitation," Bommai said in response to question on alleged corruption at BDA.

Speaking to reporters here, he said there is no question of protecting anyone in any way.

"I had received complaints from the public on the BDA, also S R Vishwanath (MLA and BDA Chairman) had brought few insistences to my notice, I had asked concerned officials from the Urban Development Authority to inquire into it, now it has come to the notice of ACB also, and they have raided and the truth will come out," the CM said.

"Whoever is guilty, however big they are, old or new, action will be taken against them."

BDA has to be cleaned for once and it has to be streamlined, he further said, adding that "there are complaints that BDA has not been providing the service it has to, to the common people, so we are committed to clean it up for once."

ACB has said they found incriminating documents indicating corruption and irregularities in BDA.

TAGS
bda BDA Corruption Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka CM Karnataka
