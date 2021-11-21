STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bommai-headed GoM on GST rates to give suggestions by Nov-end 

Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai here on Saturday chaired the second meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST rationalisation.

Published: 21st November 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai chairs the second meeting of Group of Ministers on Goods and Services Tax (GST), in Bengaluru on Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai here on Saturday chaired the second meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on GST rationalisation. Critical issues, from the merger of tax slabs to simplifying taxation to seeking the continuation of compensation to states were discussed at the meeting, sources said.

As the GST regime completes five years in July 2022, the compensation to states against tax losses will come to an end. Recommendations by the Bommai-led GoM will play a crucial role when that situation emerges. But there will be clarity only after the conclusive meeting in New Delhi in the last week of November. The proposals will be sent to the GST Council, which will take the final decision, the sources added.

The GST regime that is being worked out could have three slabs instead of four, as there is a proposal to merge the 12 per cent and 18 per cent slabs for the most commonly used commodities and to peg it at 16 per cent.

Unlike the preliminary meeting on November 12, which was held virtually, Saturday’s meeting was attended physically by finance ministers of Goa, Bihar, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, who are members of the GoM.

They felicitated Bommai, who will have a collaborative say when he submits the group’s recommendations to the Council, which is headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The rate rationalisation includes correction of inverted duty structure to simplify the rates to reduce classification-related disputes and enhance GST revenues. The Council has already approved it in many sectors, including textiles and footwear, which will be implemented from January 1, 2022.

The GST Council constituted GoM on September 24, 2021 to restructure the tax system with Bommai as chairman and had set a two-month deadline to give its recommendation. The trade and commerce sector has reportedly pinned its hopes on Bommai to simplify GST.  Bommai attended GoM even when he was the home minister as then chief minister BS Yediyurappa had deputed him to attend the meetings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraja Bommai GST
India Matters
The ‘great attrition’: It’s a difficult time to be a boss
Correction: Freedom came in 2014
Kerala's finance: A mess in the making?
Sundaramurthy and Suguna inside their waterlogged house (EPS Pic I P Jawahar.)
No food, no place to sleep: Old couple in CM Stalin's Kolathur constituency marooned in woes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp