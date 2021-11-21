Doctors perform three-hour-long surgery to save man with toilet jet spray lodged in his rectum

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In a bizarre incident, a 32-year-old man was rushed to KIMS Hospital in Karnataka's Hubballi with a toilet jet spray inserted in his rectum. A team of doctors had to perform a three-hour-long surgery to retract the jet spray.

The doctors at the KIMS said the patient was in an inebriated condition when he was brought to the hospital early Saturday morning, November 20, 2021. He was stabilized first and an operation was conducted.

The doctors who performed surgery on him said that it's a rare case and they were not sure how it could have happened. "The patient had a big tear till his rectum as the jet spray was inserted higher. We had to perform a long surgery to recover him. He was unable to speak or narrate what happened. Now his condition is out of danger and he should be out of ICU in the next three days".

On Sunday, the APMC police registered a case based on the statement of the medical team from the KIMS hospital. The police said that the patient hails from West Bengal and he was working at a construction site near Bhairidevarkoppa area.

"As per his statement, late Friday night he fell in the toilet on the jet spray. He was high on alcohol when the incident happened. The fellow labourers brought him to the hospital around 4 am on Saturday. We shall be booking a Medico-Legal Case," said a police officer.

The police added that there were no clues of assault or foul play in the incident. "As the patient has given the statement he was alone when the incident happened. He called for help from his friends who were sleeping in other rooms. The place where he is working is a college and new building construction is underway," the officer added.