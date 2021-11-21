Dog that sniffed out bomb at Mangaluru Airport dies

By Express News Service

Mangaluru: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) dog that sniffed out a low intensity improvised explosive device (IED) at Mangaluru International Airport in January 2020, died on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Lina, a labrador, aged 8 years and 9 months was diagnosed with a Moderate Azotemic Chronic Kidney Disease in February this year after which she was removed from service. Subsequently, a new dog was purchased as a replacement for Lina.

A release said the airport operator provided all the necessary amenities like expenditure on foods and medicines for the dog Lina. The dog was continuously under the observation of a veterinary doctor. The dog was not taking regular food since November 16 and she was being given glucose. She died on Sunday morning at a dog kennel. The last rites ceremony of dog Lina was carried out as per procedure at the unit line of ASG Mangalore.