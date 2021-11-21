Farmers to target state amendments next, Congress extends support

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Samyukta Horata, Karnataka, a coalition of farmers, Dalits and labour organisations has decided to intensify its agitation demanding that the State Government repeal amendments to the APMC Act and Karnataka Land Reforms Act.

On November 26, its members will block national highways at several locations in Karnataka. The Opposition Congress has also warned the government of launching protests and has declared its support to the farmers’ agitation. Samyukta Horata, Karnataka, however, said they will reconsider their decision to go ahead with the protest if the State Government repeals the amendments before November 26.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Centre’s decision to repeal the three controversial farm laws, Samyukta Horata, Karnataka, leaders held a meeting in Bengaluru on Saturday and urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to immediately withdraw the amendments to the APMC and Land Reforms Acts. In a statement issued after the meeting, they criticised the government for failing to help farmers during the recent rains.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Siddaramaiah urged the state government to withdraw amendments to APMC Act and Karnataka Land Reforms Act. After the amendments, the state government has no control over traders outside the APMC and it cannot keep a watch on them, he said.

Over 94% of farmers do not have marketing facilities and if the government is keen on helping them, it should open markets by taking permits from the APMC, he said and added that the government must correct its mistake of amending the Land Reforms Act that allows non-agriculturists to purchase agriculture land and removed cap on income to purchase agriculture lands.