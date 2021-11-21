STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No Covid test in Karnataka for children under five coming from abroad

If symptomatic for Covid on arrival, they’ll be subjected to testing 

Published: 21st November 2021 06:29 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the coronavirus cases dropping significantly, Karnataka has relaxed the guidelines for international travels to exempt children below five years of age from undergoing pre- and post-arrival Covid-19 testing at the airports. This comes on the back of the Central Government’s decision to relax the rules.

The move is being seen as a step to boost tourism and international flights. The state Health Department has said that the standard operating procedure shall be valid from November 12 till further orders. However, the revised order said if the kids are found symptomatic for coronavirus infection on arrival or during home quarantine period, they shall undergo testing and be treated according to laid down protocol.

The Centre had highlighted that the global trajectory of Covid-19 pandemic continues to decline with certain regional variations, and noted the need to continuously monitor the changing nature of the virus and evolution of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.

The Union Health Ministry further stated that the existing guidelines, which were issued on February 17 with subsequent addendums for international arrivals in India, have been formulated taking a risk-based approach. The ministry added that in view of increasing vaccination coverage across the globe and the changing nature of the pandemic, the existing guidelines for international arrivals in India have been reviewed.

“Children under five years of age are exempted from both pre- and post-arrival testing. However, if found symptomatic for Covid-19 on arrival or during home quarantine period, they shall undergo testing and be treated as per laid down protocol,” it said.

What The Guidelines Say

Travellers will have to monitor their health for 14 days post arrival

Partially or unvaccinated travellers need to undertake measures which include submission of samples for post-arrival Covid-19 test at the point of arrival

During home quarantine, if travellers develop signs and symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 or test positive for it on re-testing, they will immediately self-isolate and report to their nearest health facility

Self-declaration form filled online shall be shown to the airport health staff. Passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility

