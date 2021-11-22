STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress may contest both seats in Bagalkot-Vijayapura

All eyes are now on the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to see if it will contest all the 25 Council seats or 20.

Published: 22nd November 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag (File photo| PTI)

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA:  With hardly two days left to file nomination papers for the Legislative Council polls, Congress is yet to announce its candidates. All eyes are now on the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to see if it will contest all the 25 Council seats or 20. In the dual-seat, Vijayapura-Bagalkot local body segment, it is likely to contest both the seats, sources said.

“But local leaders are insisting that the party contest from one seat. Since both the sitting MLCs, SR Patil and Sunilgouda Patil, are not ready to budge, the party is likely to give tickets to both of them to avoid dissent,” they added.

The BJP, however, has announced that it will contest from one seat in Vijayapura-Bagalkot. The ticket has been given to two-time former MLA PH Pujar, who has already filed his nomination. A senior Congress leader said, “The party is considering fighting one seat as it will be an easy win with BJP too contesting from one seat.

The party is backing Sunilgouda Patil, but SR Patil too is demanding a ticket. SR Patil has been assured of a ticket in the 2023 Assembly polls, but he is not willing to give up.” He said, “To avoid dissent, the party may give tickets to both the sitting MLCs.” Asked if he will contest as an independent, Sunilgouda Patil said, “I have no such plans.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka MLC elections Karnataka Congress Bagalkot Vijayapura MLC seats
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp