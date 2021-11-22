Congress may contest both seats in Bagalkot-Vijayapura

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: With hardly two days left to file nomination papers for the Legislative Council polls, Congress is yet to announce its candidates. All eyes are now on the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to see if it will contest all the 25 Council seats or 20. In the dual-seat, Vijayapura-Bagalkot local body segment, it is likely to contest both the seats, sources said.

“But local leaders are insisting that the party contest from one seat. Since both the sitting MLCs, SR Patil and Sunilgouda Patil, are not ready to budge, the party is likely to give tickets to both of them to avoid dissent,” they added.

The BJP, however, has announced that it will contest from one seat in Vijayapura-Bagalkot. The ticket has been given to two-time former MLA PH Pujar, who has already filed his nomination. A senior Congress leader said, “The party is considering fighting one seat as it will be an easy win with BJP too contesting from one seat.

The party is backing Sunilgouda Patil, but SR Patil too is demanding a ticket. SR Patil has been assured of a ticket in the 2023 Assembly polls, but he is not willing to give up.” He said, “To avoid dissent, the party may give tickets to both the sitting MLCs.” Asked if he will contest as an independent, Sunilgouda Patil said, “I have no such plans.”