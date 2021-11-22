Noted Hampi monument submerges for record 11th time this year due to heavy rains

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HAMPI: In the last one year, the Purandara Mantapa in Hampi has submerged 11 times due to overflowing Tungabhadra river from TB dam. This is the first time, the 14th century monument has seen water inside for that long.

Before monsoon began in 2021, the archaeological survey of India had made waterproofing for this particular monument that is located right on the banks of Tungabhadra river. The pillars were strengthened so that they could bear the flow of water released from the dam upstreams.

"The extent of damage can be known only when the water recedes," said an official from the Hampi Management Authority, "The ASI takes up regular maintenance of the pillar of Purandara Mantapa which was built 600 years ago. The pillars have stood strong for so many years. But since the last few years due to increase in rainfall the mantapa is getting submerged more than before. Once the water levels are down, the ASI team will take stock of the situation. Depending on the need, restoration work can be taken up," the official said.

"As Hampi is a UNESCO Heritage site, we do not use artificial materials including the cement to restore any monuments. Stone and stone slabs are used to strengthen any structure that require attention. Last year due to heavy rains three structures in Hampi had partial damage. The work of restoration is underway. There are also other monuments which have gone dilapidated and those are checked regularly for their stability," the official added.

"Purandara Mantapa is a sought after destination for taking photographs in Hampi. Though there are several other important monuments in Hampi, majority tourists won't return without taking a selfie here when the water levels are normal," said a tourist guide from Hampi.