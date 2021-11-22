Sahitya Parishat elections go off smoothly across Karnataka

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Elections were held to the post of Kannada Sahitya Parishat district presidents on Sunday, as members from across Karnataka cast their votes. Though details of official figures were not available late at night, a few results were available.

The winners of the election: Cultural organiser Vijaykumar Tegalatippi (Kalaburagi), Allundi Ranganna Patil (Raichur), Suresh Chennashetty (Bidar), Siddappa Hotti (Yadgir), D Manjunath (Shivamogga), Vamadevappa (Davanagere), K M Shivaswamy Nayakanahatti (Chitradurga).

Flying in from Dubai to vote

HASSAN: Monika Deepak came all the way from Dubai to exercise her franchise in the election to the president’s post for Kannada Sahitya Parishat. She cast her vote at the taluk office polling station in Belur town, and returned. “I came from Dubai as I feel proud of Kannada language. Every Kannadiga should speak and promote Kannada,” she said. Interestingly, Monika came with here one-and-a-half year-old baby.