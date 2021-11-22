STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Sahitya Parishat elections go off smoothly across Karnataka

Elections were held to the post of Kannada Sahitya Parishat district presidents on Sunday, as members from across Karnataka cast their votes.

Published: 22nd November 2021 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Voters arrive in large numbers to exercise their franchise in the Karnataka Sahitya Parishath elections in Bengaluru on Sunday, Nov 21, 2021.

Voters arrive in large numbers to exercise their franchise in the Karnataka Sahitya Parishath elections in Bengaluru on Sunday, Nov 21, 2021. (Photo | EPS, Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI:  Elections were held to the post of Kannada Sahitya Parishat district presidents on Sunday, as members from across Karnataka cast their votes. Though details of official figures were not available late at night, a few results were available.  

The winners of the election: Cultural organiser Vijaykumar Tegalatippi (Kalaburagi), Allundi Ranganna Patil (Raichur), Suresh Chennashetty (Bidar), Siddappa Hotti (Yadgir), D Manjunath (Shivamogga),  Vamadevappa (Davanagere), K M Shivaswamy Nayakanahatti (Chitradurga).

Flying in from Dubai to vote

HASSAN: Monika Deepak came all the way from Dubai to exercise her franchise in the election to the president’s post for Kannada Sahitya Parishat. She cast her vote at the taluk office polling station in Belur town, and returned. “I came from Dubai as I feel proud of Kannada language. Every Kannadiga should speak and promote Kannada,” she said. Interestingly, Monika came with here one-and-a-half year-old baby.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Sahitya Parishat elections
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp