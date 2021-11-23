STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Anti-Conversion Bill to be tabled in next Karnataka legislature session

Draft to be ready by Dec 5, says minister; CM indicates party will discuss the issue

Published: 23rd November 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

religion, conversion, religious symbols, prayer

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government is likely to introduce the Anti-Conversion Bill in the next legislature session in Belagavi beginning from December 13. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the government is keen to pass the Bill and the draft is expected to be ready by December 5.

Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand have already passed such laws and Karnataka is studying them, he told The New Indian Express. “We are also consulting legal experts and preparing the draft. We want to bring it in the next legislature session and we are working towards it,” he added.

On Archbishop Peter Machado, who has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai opposing the proposed bill, Jnanendra said that Machado and his team met him. “I told them this law has nothing to do with any religion and that no one from any religion should be worried.

The bill is to take action against those who convert people forcibly. The law and order situation is getting affected because of such conversions. As it involves an emotional factor, it disturbs harmony in society. There have been clashes between communities and the government cannot sit idle. Forcible conversions have to be banned. This does not mean that the government will restrict prayers and other religious practices. We accept all religions,” he added.

At another event, Bommai told the media on Monday that the issue will be discussed within the party. 
When the chief minister’s statement was brought to his notice, Jnanendra said that he will get the draft bill ready and take the opinions and suggestions of party leaders and get their approval. “We want to introduce and pass the bill in this session. There is a high chance of the bill getting passed. We are skeptical only because the duration of the session is just ten days,” he added.

Recently, heads of several mutts, including Santhosh Guruji, Siddalinga Swami and Pranavananda Swami, met Bommai, urging him to ban religious conversions in the state.  The issue of anti-conversion bill was raised in the previous session by BJP MLA Gulihatti Shekar, who alleged that religious conversions are rampant in Chitradurga and said that his mother had converted to Christianity. Jnanedra had then said the government is proposing to bring in a law to control forcible conversions. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anti-Conversion Bill Karnataka
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp