STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

15 govt officials raided in Karnataka, unaccounted assets worth crores seized

ACB officials seized 7 kg of gold and Rs 15 lakh in cash from the residence of TS Rudreshappa, joint director of the Agriculture Department in the Gadag district. 

Published: 24th November 2021 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

ACB officials take stock of the unearthed possessions at the residence of an agri dept officer in Karnataka. (Photo | Express)

By Online Desk

BENGALURU: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday launched simultaneous raids across Karnataka against 15 officials of various government departments.

As many as 408 ACB sleuths are conducting search operations in the residences and offices of the targeted officials and houses of their relatives.

According to a press release, an intensive search operation was carried out at the officer's house and documents were being examined for three consecutive hours. It is interesting to note that a large number of illegal assets belonging to Government C and D Group employees were searched during the attack.

The raid began in the morning at the residence of TS Rudreshappa, joint director of the Agriculture Department in Gadag district. from where the ACB officials seized 7 kg of gold and Rs 15 lakh in cash. 

More than Rs 40 lakh in cash and gold ornaments were seized from the house of Shanthagouda, an engineer working at the Public Works Department (PWD) in the Kalburgi district. During the raid, the ACB sleuths found currency notes hidden in water pipes and ceilings at the engineer’s residence.

The officials had to hire a plumber to recover the notes hidden in the ceiling and pipes in the house. Visual from the raid shows officials taking out Rs 500 notes from the water pipes of the house. According to officials, Rs 10 lakh were hidden in pipes while Rs 6 lakhs were hidden in the ceiling.

The raid comes in the wake of a complaint by the Karnataka Contractors Association that contractors taking up civil works have to cough up commissions. 

The raids were conducted on executive engineers, RTO officers, revenue inspectors, project managers, joint director, First Division Clerk (FDC) and a ‘D’ Group employee. These officers worked for Revenue department, BBMP, agricultural department and PWD as well. The raids are also being conducted on a physiotherapist of a government hospital.
 

According to the Bureau, raids were conducted at locations belonging to Mangalore Smart City Executive Engineer KS Lingegowda, Mandya Executive Engineer Srinivas K, Doddaballapura Revenue Inspector Lakshminarashimaiah, Former Project Manager of Bengaluru Nirmiti Kendra Vasudev, Bengaluru Nandini Dairy general manager B Krishna Reddy, Gadag Agriculture Department, Joint Director T S Rudreshappa and Bailahongala cooperative development officer A K Masti among others. ACB sources said they seized property-related documents, huge quantities of gold and silver ornaments, cash and investment documents from them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka raids Karnataka ACB black money money in drainage pipes
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp