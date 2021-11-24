STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSY will rebuild KJP, claims Congress leader Rathnakar

Will former Chief Minister and Lingayat strongman B S Yediyurappa enact a repeat of the 2012 political episode? That’s what the Congress is predicting. 

Published: 24th November 2021 05:14 AM

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

B S Yediyurappa (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Will former Chief Minister and Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa enact a repeat of the 2012 political episode? That’s what the Congress is predicting. 

Former minister and KPCC spokesman Kimmane Rathnakar has claimed that Yediyurapppa will quit the BJP and rebuild the Karnataka Janata Party (KJP) in the coming days. Yediyurappa had joined the KJP in 2012 after he was forced to resign in 2011 following serious allegations of corruption. 

The KJP had managed to cut into the BJP’s votes, denting its prospects. Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2014, Yediyurappa rejoined the BJP by merging the KJP with it.  The Congress leader told reporters on Monday,

“The BJP central leadership is again neglecting Yediyurappa. He is being humiliated again and he is very upset with the central leadership. Yediyurappa will rejoin the KJP and the Basavaraj Bommai government will collapse soon.”

