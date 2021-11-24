STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JDS struggles to hold out, protect Old Mysuru turf 

Published: 24th November 2021 05:18 AM

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy inaugurates a Janata Sangama programme in Tumakuru on Tuesday | KPN

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The Janata Dal (Secular) which faced a debacle in the Hanagal and Sindagi bypolls, is attempting to redeem its image of loser in the December 10 Council polls, by fielding its candidates in only seven seats in Old Mysuru region, where it has a base.

In fact, it planned to contest the Bidar, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi seats, but the bypoll candidates losing their deposits proved a setback, and the leaders are now looking at keeping the party base intact.  From trying to foray into North Karnataka to restricting itself to its south turf, the party appears to have learnt from its mistakes. Yet, retaining its four MLC seats in Mandya, Tumakuru, Kolar and Mysuru is not easy, as there is trouble brewing. In Mandya, incumbent MLC N Appaji Gowda was reluctant to contest again but was convinced later, BEML Kantharaju and Manohar have exited to find their future in the Congress, and Sandesh Nagaraj was denied a ticket as he dallied with the BJP and allegedly betrayed the JDS.

In Mandya, although Congress candidate Dinesh Gooligowda is a novice, he has the backing of both KPCC president D K Shivakumar and BJP minister S T Somashekar, as he has worked with both of them. The JDS has found replacements for those who quit the party but only the results will ascertain what weight they carry.

The newbies being fielded are Anil Kumar R from Tumakuru, Vakkaleri Ramu from Kolar and C N Manche Gowda from Mysuru. This is also why JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda’s grandson Dr Suraj Revanna has been fielded, so as to give the party a chance. In Bengaluru Rural, a win for JDS’ Ramesh Gowda is going to be a daunting task as D K Shivakumar’s nephew S Ravi, the incumbent MLC, is contesting again. In Kodagu, the JDS has fielded Isac Khan, a novice.

Winning the Hassan, Mandya and Tumakuru seats is crucial for the party, so former KAS officer Anil Kumar R, from the ST Nayaka community, was fielded after his resignation was pushed through. Congress leader K N Rajanna’s son Rajendra, also an ST Nayaka, is the rival candidate and the JDS is likely to make all-out efforts to defeat him.

JDS list

Mysuru: C N Manje Gowda
Mandya: Appaji Gowda
Hassan: Dr Suraj Revanna
Tumakuru: Anil Kumar R
Kolar: Vakkaleri Ramu
Kodagu: H U Isac Khan
Bengaluru Rural: 
H M Ramesh Gowda

