Farmers to push ahead with highway blockade on Friday

BENGALURU: Members of farmer organisations from across the state will stage a protest by blocking highways on Friday demanding that the government repeal amendments to the APMC Act and the Karnataka Land Reforms Act.

Karnataka State Sugarcane Farmers’ Association president Kurubur Shantakumar on Wednesday said that apart from blocking traffic, they will even prepare food on the roads. Shantakumar said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repeal of the three farm laws, the Centre is to announce its stand on their demand for a law to guarantee minimum support price.

He also urged the State Government to immediately repeal the APMC and Land Reforms Acts and revise the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane. Sources in the government said a decision on repealing the amendments to the APMC Act will be taken after getting more clarity from the Centre. The State Government had amended the APMC Act to facilitate implementation of the central Act, which is now being repealed.