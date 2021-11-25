STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Farmers to push ahead with highway blockade on Friday

He also urged the State Government to immediately repeal the APMC and Land Reforms Acts and revise the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane.

Published: 25th November 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of farmer organisations from across the state will stage a protest by blocking highways on Friday demanding that the government repeal amendments to the APMC Act and the Karnataka Land Reforms Act.

Karnataka State Sugarcane Farmers’ Association president Kurubur Shantakumar on Wednesday said that apart from blocking traffic, they will even prepare food on the roads. Shantakumar said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repeal of the three farm laws, the Centre is to announce its stand on their demand for a law to guarantee minimum support price.

He also urged the State Government to immediately repeal the APMC and Land Reforms Acts and revise the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane. Sources in the government said a decision on repealing the amendments to the APMC Act will be taken after getting more clarity from the Centre. The State Government had amended the APMC Act to facilitate implementation of the central Act, which is now being repealed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers Karnataka Farm Laws APMC Act Karnataka Land Reforms Act
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp