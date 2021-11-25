STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sex CD case: Top cop, two others move Karnataka HC against lower court order

A day after a magistrate court in the city ordered an investigation into a private complaint in the alleged sex CD case, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant,

Ramesh Jarkiholi

Former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after a magistrate court in the city ordered an investigation into a private complaint in the alleged sex CD case, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, Deputy Commissioner of Police M N Anucheth and Cubbon Park Police Inspector B Maruthi have moved the Karnataka High Court. The complainant had alleged that the police officers had not taken any action on a complaint filed by an activist regarding the scandal allegedly involving then Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

The 8th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, on November 23, passed orders referring the private complaint filed by Adarsh R Iyer, president, Janadhikara Sangharsha Parishath (JSP), to the Station House Officer of Cubbon Park Police Station to investigate the matter under Section 156(3) of CrPC against the police officers.

The officers, in their petition, contended that that Dinesh Kallahalli, president of Nagarika Hakku Horata Samithi, wrote a letter to the Commissioner of Police making certain allegations against Ramesh Jarkiholi. Since the letter did not disclose the commission of any cognisable offence and the alleged victim also had not come forward to give lodge a complaint at any of the police stations, Dinesh’s representation was treated as petition by Cubbon Park police, they said.  The matter is likely to come up for hearing on Thursday. 

Court permits law varsity to hold exams
The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday permitted Karnataka State Law University to hold examinations scheduled to commence from November 15. However, results of the exams would be subject to further orders to be passed by court.  A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order after hearing the appeal filed by KSLU, against the order passed by a single judge to stay the exams. 

