Students in seven Karnataka districts to receive eggs, bananas in midday meals from Dec 1

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Education department on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, issued guidelines for providing eggs and for vegetarians, bananas, along with midday meals to kids of 6 to 15 years of age in seven districts that have an incidence of malnutrition in schoolers.

The districts are Bidar, Raichur, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Koppala, Bellary and Vijayapura.

14,44,322 children in these districts will be given 10 to 12 eggs a month as supplementary nutrition from 1 December 2021 to 30 March 2022. The cost of the project is Rs 3986.33 lakhs.

District officials are asked to use the flexi funds for the implementation of the project.

Students physical measurements -- body height and weight -- will be taken at the start of the programme in the first week of December. The measurements will be checked at the end of every month till the end of March. By this, the improvement in the nutrition levels will be gauged by physical examination or regular teachers in the absence of the former.