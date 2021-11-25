Tourist guides in Hampi launch letter campaign to CM seeking remuneration, social security

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Registered tourist guides in Hampi have kicked off a letter campaign to Chief Minister B S Bommai demanding that their pending demands be fulfilled.

They took out a protest march recently in front of the Virupaksha Temple in Hampi and launched the letter writing campaign. Though these guides are recognised by the Karnataka Tourism Department, they are still fighting for monthly remuneration.

"We work in Hampi which attracts tourists from all over the country. We have been demanding that the government grant us remuneration and social security. We have neither medical cover nor insurance. Previous Chief Ministers had promised us housing with help of the district administration but none of the demands were fulfilled," said a member of the Hampi Guides Association.

"We have listed our demands and the issues that we face in Hampi and other tourist places. There are hundreds of tourist guides in different destinations in Karnataka who need the government's assistance. We want the government to urgently address our issues. Hence we decided to reach Chief Minister Bommai so that our problems are solved to some extent," the member added.

The Hampi authorities however said most of the plans that were drawn for the benefit of the guides are pending with the government. "The files are pending with the government," said an official.