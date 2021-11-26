Class X syllabus to be scaled-down by 20 percent in Karnataka; December to April syllabus meant for revision

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a relief to several schools, the state board has decided to reduce the syllabus for SSLC students. The department is contemplating truncating it by 20 percent.

This is keeping in mind that the class 10 students who are in a crucial year since they have board examinations ahead of them are behind schedule in terms of finishing their syllabus.

The commissioner of public instruction Vishal R has already held talks with the Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT), the academic wing of the Department of Public Instruction, towards this move.

Talking to The New Indian Express, Vishal said the department is trying to rationalize the syllabus to 80 percent for class 10, and experts and the DSERT are being roped in for the purpose.

The final syllabus has been chalked out. It will be released to the public soon.

Unlike other classes, the students in class 10 had been exempt from writing their board examinations even during the pandemic. The exam is considered to be a quantifier in terms of their learning outcomes.

Since schools have already completed a certain amount of syllabus till November, a top official from the DSERT said, the revision will be done for the syllabus that is to be completed from December to April.

The official added that thus far, they were expecting schools to be opened on Saturday and Sunday, which the minister said he was mulling on, for completion of the syllabus.

However, the commissioner is said to have suggested the trimming of syllabus after the being approached by education officials and personnel on the ground, considering the time they have ahead is too little to complete the syllabus.

The official emphasized the syllabus that is being cut down will be from that chalked out for the months of December to April. “Anywhere between two to four chapters can be expected to be removed,” he added, recalling that the previous year, the syllabus was cut by 30 percent.

Once the commissioner of public instruction approves the reduced syllabus, the same will be sent to the SSLC board which will frame the question papers for the board exam.