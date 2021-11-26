Congress seeks President rule in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress on Thursday urged Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to invoke the provisions of Article 356 of the Constitution and send a report for the imposition of President Rule and also order a judicial probe headed by a Supreme Court judge to look into allegations made by the contractors association.

A Congress delegation, including Leader of Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar met Gehlot and demanded a probe into allegations made by the contractors association in its letter to the Prime Minister.

The Congress leaders urged the Governor to direct the state police to take cognisance of the allegations to register FIR against the concerned persons, and also those involved in alleged irregularities in the Bengaluru Development Authority.

Speaking to the media later, Siddaramaiah said the contractors association, in its letter, mentioned about rampant corruption in many departments. “We are demanding for a probe headed by a SC judge. The truth will not come out if the enquiry is conducted by the state chief secretary, “ the former CM said responding to a question on the government decision to get the tenders examined.

Shivakumar said the association has alleged that they have to give 40% commission to get the works and the allegations are serious and hurt the state’s image. The raids conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau also show that corruption is rampant, he said and added that the Congress party will continue to fight against it. He said estimates of the projects have been increased, in some cases from Rs 100 crore to Rs 200 crore and they have documents to prove it.