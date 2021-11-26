STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress seeks President rule in Karnataka

Speaking to the media later, Siddaramaiah said the contractors association, in its letter, mentioned about rampant corruption in many departments.

Published: 26th November 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress on Thursday urged Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to invoke the provisions of Article 356 of the Constitution and send a report for the imposition of President Rule and also order a judicial probe headed by a Supreme Court judge to look into allegations made by the contractors association.

A Congress delegation, including Leader of Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar met Gehlot and demanded a probe into allegations made by the contractors association in its letter to the Prime Minister.

The Congress leaders urged the Governor to direct the state police to take cognisance of the allegations to register FIR against the concerned persons, and also those involved in alleged irregularities in the Bengaluru Development Authority.

Speaking to the media later, Siddaramaiah said the contractors association, in its letter, mentioned about rampant corruption in many departments. “We are demanding for a probe headed by a SC judge. The truth will not come out if the enquiry is conducted by the state chief secretary, “ the former CM said responding to a question on the government decision to get the tenders examined.

Shivakumar said the association has alleged that they have to give 40% commission to get the works and the allegations are serious and hurt the state’s image. The raids conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau also show that corruption is rampant, he said and added that the Congress party will continue to fight against it. He said estimates of the projects have been increased, in some cases from Rs 100 crore to Rs 200 crore and they have documents to prove it.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Karnataka President rule
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp