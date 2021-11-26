Over 50 nursing students test positive for Covid-19 in Mysuru; almost all of them were fully vaccinated

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A day after over 180+ students of a medical college in Dharwad tested positive for COVID-19 sending a shock wave across the state, now another incident of a cluster case has come to the limelight as over 50 nursing students of two private colleges in Mysuru have tested positive over a period of one week.

According to officials from the district administration, over 50 students from two private nursing colleges have tested positive over a period of time and almost all of them were fully vaccinated.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham confirmed The New Indian Express about the development and said that 48 students from a nursing college have tested positive over a period of one week.

“As it was a cluster case, necessary measures were taken and there is no issue now. They will be retested again,” he said.

Sources in the district hospital where the students were admitted said that almost all the students were completely vaccinated and most of them were asymptomatic. “25 fresh cases have been reported on Friday but most of them are asymptomatic,” the source added.

This incident has triggered a sense of fear among the people of Mysuru again, as the city experienced a bitter episode during the second wave of COVID-19, facing an acute dearth of beds and medical infrastructure besides reporting a high mortality rate.

Over 110 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the district this week with a majority of them students from these two private nursing colleges. As of Friday, the district has reported over 1,79,675 covid cases of which 1,77,016 have recovered while 2,429 have succumbed to the virus while 230 of them are getting treated at the hospital or isolated at home.