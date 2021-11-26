Sex tape case: Karnataka HC stays probe order against cops

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday stayed the order passed by a magistrate court directing holding an investigation against Bengaluru Police Chief Kamal Pant, DCP MN Anucheth and Cubbon Park Inspector B Maruthi under Section 166A of the IPC for non registration of an FIR. A private complaint was lodged against the officers alleging that they failed to act on a complaint filed by an activist against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in a sex CD scandal.

Hearing the petition filed by the three officers, Justice Srinivas Harish Kumar noted that the petitioners sought staying of further proceedings on the order passed by the the 8th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on November 23, 2021.

In the impugned order, the magistrate directed the Station House Officer, Cubbon Park Police Station, to investigate them. Further, the court noted that Advocate Prasanna Kumar, representing the petitioners, submitted that the FIR was registered after the victim came forward. An investigation has been held and the final report is ready, but it is not filed because of the order of the division bench. It appears that the complainant is not aware of all the proceedings.

Before this, the counsel of the petitioners argued that complainant Adarsh R Iyer, president, Janadhikara Sangharsha Parishath (JSP), suppressed the facts before the magistrate. The magistrate passed the order for investigation by the Station House Officer, who is also one of the accused according to the petitioner, and a petitioner before this court, he argued.

HC nod for rape victim to undergo abortion

The High Court has permitted the medical termination of pregnancy of a 16-year-old rape victim, in accordance with the provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971. Justice N S Sanjay Gowda, at the Dharwad Bench of High Court, passed the order while disposing a petition filed by the victim seeking directions to the District Health Surgeon, Belagavi, to terminate the pregnancy.



