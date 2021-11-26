STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Sex tape case: Karnataka HC stays probe order against cops

In the impugned order, the magistrate directed the Station House Officer, Cubbon Park Police Station, to investigate them.

Published: 26th November 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday stayed the order passed by a magistrate court directing holding an investigation against Bengaluru Police Chief Kamal Pant, DCP MN Anucheth and Cubbon Park Inspector B Maruthi under Section 166A of the IPC for non registration of an FIR.  A private complaint was lodged against the officers alleging that they failed to act on a complaint filed by an activist against  former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in a sex CD scandal.  

Hearing the petition filed by the three officers, Justice Srinivas Harish Kumar noted that the petitioners sought staying of further proceedings on the order passed by the the 8th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on November 23, 2021. 

In the impugned order, the magistrate directed the Station House Officer, Cubbon Park Police Station, to investigate them.  Further, the court noted that Advocate Prasanna Kumar, representing the petitioners, submitted that the FIR was registered after the victim came forward. An investigation has been held and the final report is ready, but it is not filed because of the order of the division bench. It appears that the complainant is not aware of all the proceedings.  

Before this, the counsel of the petitioners argued that complainant Adarsh R Iyer, president, Janadhikara Sangharsha Parishath (JSP), suppressed the facts before the magistrate. The magistrate passed the order for investigation by the Station House Officer, who is also one of the accused according to the petitioner, and a petitioner before this court, he argued. 

HC nod for rape victim to undergo abortion
HC nod for rape victim to undergo abortion
The High Court has permitted the medical termination of pregnancy of a 16-year-old rape victim, in accordance with the provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971.   Justice N S Sanjay Gowda, at the Dharwad Bench of High Court, passed the order while disposing a petition filed by the victim seeking directions to the District Health Surgeon, Belagavi, to terminate the pregnancy.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Kamal Pant Sex tape
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp