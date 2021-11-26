Tender process, water projects dominate Cabinet meeting

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The cabinet held a meeting at 4pm on Thursday, in the backdrop of elections to 25 Legislative Council seats. Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy told the media that there would be no briefing because of the model code of conduct, and that the members had decided against it.

Sources said the cabinet deliberated on complaints of irregularities in the tender process, and decided that two committees will be set up for tender assessment and review of tender provisions, headed by a retired judge. It was also decided that the Chief Secretary would instruct heads of departments to conduct inquiries and take appropriate action if there is any lapse or error in tendering.

Drinking water and irrigation projects also dominated the meeting, sources said. Approval was given to a drinking water project for Yadgir, costing Rs 1,500 crore, two drinking water supply projects for Dakshina Kannada, costing Rs 150 crore, and another at Rs 70 crore.

The cabinet also approved another irrigation-cum-drinking water scheme of Rs 985 crore. The ministers gave their nod for the ‘lab to land’ concept, where more than 160 Krishi Sanjeevini vans would be used to assist farmers with scientific inputs on testing water and soil, and suggest remedies for pest control.