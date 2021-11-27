Dharwad Covid-19 cluster: SDM Medical College reports 77 fresh cases, total reaches 281

Arunkumar Huralimath By

HUBBALLI: Medical college near Dharwad continued to report new Covid-19 cases and on Saturday morning the college reported fresh 77 cases taking a total number to 281.

After two students developed symptoms at the SDM medical college, the college authority began Covid-19 testing among the students on November 24, where many students tested positive for the virus. Later, the Dharwad district administration came into action and in the last four days, the number of infected students and staff has been increasing.

Among the 281 infected, 275 are asymptomatic and only six have developed mild symptoms. All infected students are being treated at two hostels in the SDM college premises. The district administration has taken measures to treat all the infected at their hostel and is ready to shift if any infected develop severe symptoms.

Till Saturday morning more than 1500 tests have been completed and the pending results of 1822 people are expected to come by Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said they are ready to handle the situation and they kept ready eight ambulances and required staff and doctors if the infected patients developed any severe health issues. There are enough resources to handle the situation and also they have taken all measures to prevent further spread outside the hospital and college campus.

Soon after the Covid-19 outbreak at the medical college, the district administration has closed the outpatient department (OPD) at the hospital and it is not allowing visitors of the inpatients to enter the hospital premises. Policemen have been deployed at the hospital entrance to prevent outsiders' entry into the hospital.

Admitted patients who are getting discharged are being asked to give RTPCR tests and to quarantine themselves at home for seven days after discharge.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also has taken the stock of the situation with DC Patil through video conference and his office is in touch with the district administration to watch the situation.