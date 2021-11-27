STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Fears of Omicron loom in Karnataka after two South Africans test positive for COVID-19

Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner K Srinivas explained that as many as 584 people have arrived in Bengaluru from 10 high-risk nations and 94 have come from South Africa alone so far

Published: 27th November 2021 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru international airport, Kempegowda International airport

Image of Bengaluru Airport used for representational purposes (Photo | T Vinod Kumar, EPS)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka health officials are a worried lot as two South African nationals who arrived in Bengaluru tested positive for COVID-19. Authorities are awaiting results of their genome sequencing reports to confirm whether it is the new Omicron variant. The duo have been isolated and quarantined.

Speaking to the media, Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner K Srinivas on Saturday said that of the  international passengers screened at Kempegowda International Airport, two from South Africa have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Their samples have been collected and sent for genome sequencing. It takes about 48 hours to receive the reports. We are waiting to ascertain if they are infected with the new Omicron variant," he said.

ALSO READ: EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Both are being quarantined in different facilities and they will be kept there until their test results confirm whether they have the new variant. Srinivas explained that as many as 584 people have arrived in Bengaluru from 10 high-risk nations and 94 have come from South Africa alone so far.

WATCH |

The officer visited the Bengaluru International Airport to inspect the security and monitor the precautionary measures taken by authorities including the process of checking international passengers who arrive from high-risk countries where the Omicron variant of Covid is leading to an increase in cases.

ALSO READ | Oxford University scientist backs vaccines against Omicron Covid variant, says new jab can be developed if needed

Meanwhile, the WHO has classified the Omicron variant as a 'Variant of Concern'. The WHO said that this variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning. Preliminary evidence has suggested an increased risk of reinfection with this variant compared to others.

"The number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa," the WHO said in a press release. The WHO also urged countries to enhance surveillance and sequencing efforts to better understand the spreading of variants.

ALSO WATCH | EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron Omicron variant COVID-19 Bengaluru COVID cases
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp