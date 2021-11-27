Karnataka Covid 19 clusters: CM Basavaraj Bommai calls emergency meeting

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After covid positive cases shot up and the state registered at least four covid clusters, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has called an emergency meeting on Saturday evening with the health department and other stakeholders.

In the last few days, at least four covid clusters were reported in Karnataka including Dharwad, Bengaluru and Mysuru. Speaking to reporters, the CM said that they have learned about cases in a few colleges and hostels and an increase in cases in Kerala, too.

Taking all these into consideration, he has called a meeting at 4 pm on Saturday with the health department, disaster management and covid advisors. They will discuss and come up with a comprehensive action plan.

He also said that along with the action taken by various departments of the government, the public also needs to exercise a little more caution and that there is a need to know if there is a new variant.

"We have called this meeting an emergency and we will take up measures immediately to avoid any more clusters," he added.