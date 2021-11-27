STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka would soon have its state frog

Malabar Tree Toad was first ever documented in 1875- 76, again to be found only after 105 years in 1980 in Ponmudi in Kerala.

Published: 27th November 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Malabar Tree Toad

A Malabar Tree Toad (Photo courtesy | K V Gururaj)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka would soon have a state frog and if all goes well, then it will be the first state in India to have one.

Experts have suggested declaring Malabar Tree Toad as the state frog. The reason is because of its sighting in the Western Ghats and its status as an endangered species IUCN listing.

To make citizens better aware of the amphibian species, the forest department and experts will also host the first-ever frog festival in Sharavathi in January 2022, soon after the Belagavi winter assembly session on the lines of the Frog Rain in Borneo. This will be the first-ever to be held in the state.  

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sanjai Mohan told The New Indian Express that having a state frog will only help in protecting the species and making people aware. "It is high time we started to think of the smaller species. We are planning to host the frog festival with a moth festival. Once the festival is held and the species is finalised, it will be tabled before the state wildlife board for finalisation," he said.

This is however not the first time the species was proposed to be declared as a state frog. It was first proposed in January, but the proposal was dropped by the state wildlife board. Now on November 17, at the Shola Utsav in Kudremukh, also the plan was discussed.

K V Gururaj, a batrachologist and faculty and researcher at Srishti Manipal Institute of Art Design and Technology said Malabar Tree Toad was first ever documented in 1875- 76, again to be found only after 105 years in 1980 in Ponmudi in Kerala. But the sighting was documented in 1985.

Till 2005, three reports were made on the species from Maharastra, Kerala and Goa. Detailed work on the species, sightings and documentation started only in 2006. The species finds a place in the India Biodiversity Portal and so far 193 observations of it have been made in the Western Ghats.

The species is also important as it is a toad listed in Schedule IV of the Indian Wildlife Protection Act (1972), but to date, not much is known about its population size or habitat requirements, Gururaj added.

Karnataka so far has

  • State Tree -- Sandalwood
  • State Animal- Elephant
  • State butterfly- Southern Bird Wing
  • State Bird- Indian Roller
  • State flower- Lotus
  • State fish- Carnatic Carp
  • State fruit- Mango
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malabar tree toad Karnataka state frog IUCN Western Ghats
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp