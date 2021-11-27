Omicron alert: Karnataka district collector orders compulsory Covid tests for students from Kerala

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: With the number of college students infected by the Covid-19 virus increasing in various parts of Karnataka, educational institutions in Chitradurga have been instructed by the district administration to get their students checked. Covid-19 tests for students from Kerala has been made compulsory.

Speaking to TNIE, District Collector Kavitha S Mannikeri said, "We are keeping a strict vigil on the spread of Covid-19 in various parts of the state. In order to prevent the spread of the virus in our district, directions have been given to nursing colleges to investigate the students who arrive from Kerala. Only on the report coming negative and completion of the necessary procedures, they can start their studies."



She also said anyone who is suspected of Covid-like symptoms should be isolated by college authorities and be given proper treatment so the spread of the disease can be controlled.

Kavitha Mannikeri mentioned that a meeting of the district level task force will be held on Sunday, November 28, 2021, to discuss the new Covid variant, Omicron, and what measures to take to prevent its spread. They will also discuss the current status of the pandemic in the district, vaccination pace, stock of drugs and the preparedness of the district to tackle possible aggravation in future.

She added that the surveillance on the state border will also be intensified.

Requesting the public to wear masks, to maintain social distancing and regularly sanitise their hands is the only measure to battle the pandemic, the DC said.



District surveillance officer of Davangere Dr GD Raghavan said colleges and schools are being monitored closely in wake of the spread of Covid-19 in various parts of the state. The main focus will be on students who arrive from other parts of the state.

He requested college and school authorities to isolate students who are suffering from Covid-like symptoms. Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, health department officials are making visits to schools and colleges to keep the spread of the virus in check.