Pangolin trade booms, bushmeat, parts popular

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two species -- pangolins and sand boas -- continue to be in great demand in wildlife markets. Despite researchers in China stating that pangolins caused the spread of Covid-19, since they were used in traditional medicines, poaching and illegal trade of the species has not come down.

Conservationists worry that both live and dead pangolins are in demand, and are a subject of great interest for poachers. According to records, every month at least one case is being reported in Karnataka, and officials say that many cases are going unnoticed.

The scales, claws and skin have been in high demand as they are used in traditional medicines, and said to improve libido. Now, its bushmeat is also getting popular. “Cases of live seizure of pangolins are also coming to light. This also gives an indication that many are keen to rear the scheduled species in their homes as pets, which is a new worry.

While agencies keep a watch on forest areas and dry grasslands, little attention is paid to hamlets where they are being reared,” said a Wildlife Crime Control Bureau official. The official added that in many incidents, intelligence information is shared with the forest department and police sleuths, but it has been noted that there is no follow-up. There is also no information on the total number of cases and their details.

Though pangolins are listed under the Wildlife Protection Act, Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), protection of the species is not taken seriously.

A wildlife legal expert stated that there are eight known species of pangolins, but a commoner does not know the difference among the species. “Thus, different species are crossing borders under different names and are not getting caught. The level of awareness among officials is limited, when compared to poachers, which they use to their advantage.

The demand for monitor lizards and snake bile has come down after reduction in drug and rave parties, but the demand for pangolins to improve sexual libido continues.” Traders are now found to be taking greater risks by using different modes of transport to shift live and dead animals. The size of pangolins is also playing a greater role, and these finer details need to be closely tracked, added the expert.