Tenders awarded by Congress will be probed too: Bommai

DAVANAGERE: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the State Government will probe all projects tendered by previous governments, including the ones finalised during the Congress regime. He was reacting to a query by media persons about a Congress delegation meeting Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and demanding President’s Rule in Karnataka “over rampant corruption”.

Terming the complaint lodged by the Congress with Gehlot, demanding the dismissal of the State Government, as ridiculous, Bommai said, “Considering the Congress’ special interest about percentage in tenders floated for civil works, those approved during their regime will also be probed,” he added.

Hitting out at the opposition party, Bommai said its leaders were the creators of percentage (of kickbacks) culture.

“A video clip of a conversation between two Congress leaders whispering about commission had recently gone viral. It was aired on television channels too. This clearly indicates that they started the ‘commission menace’. They have increased it every time they came to power. All contractors are aware of this. The Congress submitting a memorandum to the Governor in a joke,” Bommai thundered.

The CM said the letter by the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging rampant corruption lacks clarity and that development works have not been mentioned in it.

“I have ordered a probe into their charges. Now, the Congress is showing interest in the issue. So, I will direct the chief secretary today to probe all tenders finalised by Congress-led governments in Karnataka.”

Bommai said that it has been possible to expose the corrupt officials through the recent Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raids and cleansing of the administration process has taken momentum. “It will continue,” he added for good measure.

After Bommai directed the officials to examine tenders approved after he took over as the CM, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar on Friday asked Additional Chief Secretary to the Water Resources Department, Rakesh Singh, to look into it and submit a report. Kumar directed Singh to examine if there are any irregularities in tenders of over Rs 10 crore that were approved, and to immediately submit a report.

Citing allegations made by the contractors’ association in its letter to the Prime Minister, Bommai had on Thursday directed the Chief Secretary to ask Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries in Minor and Major Irrigation, Public Works Department, Panchayat Raj Engineering Department, Health Department and also the Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to examine the allegations.

“From the day I took charge as Chief Minister, all major works awarded in these departments have to be scrutinised and a detailed inquiry has to be held wherever any irregularities are noticed,” Bommai had stated in his letter to Kumar.

Relief for crop loss

On crop loss owing to the recent untimely rain across the state, Bommai said a survey to estimate the loss in each district is on.

“Paddy and jowar in north Karnataka and ragi, paddy and vegetable crops in south Karnataka have borne the brunt. The Finance Secretary has been directed to release compensation within 24 hours of uploading the survey reports on the Parihara app,” Bommai said, adding that his government will submit a memorandum to the Union Government seeking financial aid after compiling a comprehensive report.