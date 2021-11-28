Covid 'Omicron' fears: Karnataka government asks Centre to ban passengers from South Africa, Hong Kong, Botswana

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid fear of the 'Omicron' variant of Covid 19, the Karnataka government has requested the Centre to impose a travel ban on passengers coming from South Africa, Hong Kong, and Botswana. Also, the state will wait and watch on Covid-19 situation to decide on imposing restrictions for new year and christmas celebrations.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said, “A new strain of the COVID-19 has appeared abroad, which is mainly seen in South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana. European nations have imposed restrictions and the WHO has also raised an alarm against this new variant by calling it a matter of concern,” He said that the state has also requested the Union government to ban travellers from the three countries (South Africa, Hongkong and Botswana).

Reinstating that there has been no case of Omicron variant present in Karnataka so far, but to contain the increase of clusters, stringent measures are being taken at border districts. He said that an increase in Covid cases is being noticed among the paramedical staff and students who arrived from Kerala.

"To ensure we contain the spread, stricter surveillance including testing and seeking RT-PCR negative reports are being followed strictly in Dakshina Kannada, Madikeri, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru districts bordering Kerala. Those arriving from Kerala would be allowed only with a RTPCR negative report. It is also mandatory for them to have a double dose of vaccination before entering into Karnataka," Bommai said speaking to media persons.

