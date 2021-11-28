STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Omicron fears: Karnataka police strengthens checking of negative RT-PCR report of people entering from Maharashtra

Maharashtra doctor booked after his verbal showdown with Karnataka cops at border checkpoint goes viral

Published: 28th November 2021 04:35 PM

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The fear of the 'Omicron', a new variant of COVID-19, has created fresh worries among the people in the state. The authorities have tightened the check posts of Karnataka-Maharashtra borders to control the spread of COVID-19. However, an incident of verbal clash between the police staff and a Maharashtra based doctor over showing the negative RT-PCR report and vaccination certificate was reported at the Kognolli check post at Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary on Sunday.

Following the instructions from the government, the health officials, police staff have been alerted to strictly check the people entering inside the state. Therefore, a high alert has been declared at all the borders of the state. The district police of Belagavi has started strictly checking the negative RTPCR report and
vaccination certificate of the people entering into Karnataka boundary at Kugnolli check post.


On Sunday, police stopped a traveller, who is a doctor by profession and a native native of Kolhapur, Maharashtra, Dr Swamy Nandimath at the checkpost.

The police asked for the negative RT-PCR report and the certificate of vaccination from him. However, objecting to the same, the doctor jumped into an argument with the police and was said to have used filthy language while talking. The angry police also argued back and turning it into a verbal clash with the doctor. The video of the same incident has gone viral on social media. The police then took the doctor into custody for violation of the government guidelines and has booked a case against him at Nippani police station.
 

