1,499-page chargesheet filed in Mysuru gangrape case

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Months after the gang rape incident and an armed robbery case in which a man was shot dead, the city police have now filed a chargesheet in both the cases.

DGP Praveen Sood and city police commissioner Dr Chandragupta had assured speedy submission of chargesheet in both the cases after both the crimes had garnered national attention. The police have now submitted a 1,499-page chargesheet in the gang-rape case at the Third JMFC Court while 1,410-page chargesheet in the armed robbery incident.

In the gang rape case, the police have booked six persons under IPC sections 397, 376 b, 109, 120 b, 334, 325, 326 while in the armed robbery case where a bystander was killed outside a jewellery shop in Vidyaranyapuram, the police have booked the accused under IPC sections 397, 376 b, 109, 120 b, 334, 325 and 326 in Second JMFC Court. While seven accused have been arrested in the case, one more accused is still at large.