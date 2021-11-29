Former Nirmithi Kendra chief Vasudev RN arrested after Karnataka anti-corruption body's raid

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Continuing the investigation into the disproportionate assets case, where 15 government officials were raided, sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau have arrested the former Project Director of Nirmithi Kendra, Vasudev RN, as he was not cooperating with the probe and was unwilling to divulge information. So far, assets of over Rs 29.70 crore have been unearthed, which is disproportionate by 1,434 per cent to his known sources of income.

The ACB said that the raid was initiated against the officer, following the lead that he has disproportionate assets 203 per cent more than his income. But Wednesday's search and seizure operation exposed that the officer has wealth worth Rs 31,20,39,868, of which Rs 29,70,39,868 is the value of illegal assets.

The ACB has found that Vasudev has immovable properties worth Rs 27,33,29,960 in his and his family members' names and movable assets worth Rs 3,87,09,908. "Besides the house where he lives in Kengeri Satellite Town, five other residences - two in the same area, one in Malleswaram, and two at Sompura in Nelamangala - have been found in his, his wife, and son’s names," an ACB official said

"These five structures have been built to be rented out and they own 28 houses in total. Two other houses in his wife's name and a flat in Hosakerehalli were also found, while the investigation revealed that he had paid Rs 2.46 crore as advance to buy a flat in Bengaluru’s Binnypet," he added.